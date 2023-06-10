    Menu
    Cleanliness Drive At Student Centre During Vacations

    June10/ 2023

    Chandigarh (The Hawk): NSS Panjab University organized today a Cleanliness Drive at the Student Centre, Panjab University today to Sensitize the public about maintaining cleanliness at public places. The event was organized under guidance of Prof. Shankar Sehgal, Dr. Naveen Kumar, Prof. Namita Gupta and Dr. Manish Sharma. NSS Programme Officers and Volunteers participated in the Cleanliness Drive with full enthusiasm. Teachers and Students worked collectively in this drive during the summer vacation to make it a success.

