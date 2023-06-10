Cleanliness Drive At Student Centre During Vacations

Chandigarh (The Hawk): NSS Panjab University organized today a Cleanliness Drive at the Student Centre, Panjab University today to Sensitize the public about maintaining cleanliness at public places. The event was organized under guidance of Prof. Shankar Sehgal, Dr. Naveen Kumar, Prof. Namita Gupta and Dr. Manish Sharma. NSS Programme Officers and Volunteers participated in the Cleanliness Drive with full enthusiasm. Teachers and Students worked collectively in this drive during the summer vacation to make it a success.