Class 8 students faced max difficulties in remote learning: Study

Lucknow: Students of class 8 had faced maximum difficulties in arranging digital devices for online classes during the pandemic, a survey report by the National Achievement Survey (NAS, 2021) on hardships faced by students has revealed.

As many as 84 per cent students in class 8 had trouble keeping up with online classes as they had no access to digital device at home, while 97 per cent experienced anxiety and fear during the pandemic.

The survey was conducted among 4.23 lakh students in more than 62,000 teachers and 15,000 schools in UP.

Post Covid-19, NAS is the first and biggest achievement survey of its kind, and the findings reflect the impact of the pandemic on learning among students.

The report says that class 10 students faced the least trouble in arranging for the same in Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, while 47 per cent and 48 per cent classes 3 and 5 students had trouble arranging digital devices, 46 per cent and 48 per cent classes 3 and 5 students experienced anxiety.

The report showed that 46 per cent class 10 students were having no access to digital devices, and 45 per cent of them had experienced fear, worry and anxiety.

Nearly 59 per cent students from primary section - classes 3 and 5 - learned singing, painting, cooking, engaged in indoor games, and spent joyful time with family as against 52 per cent of students from higher classes who were engaged in extra-curricular activities during the pandemic.

"The trend is not limited to UP. Big states like Maharashtra, too, showed a similar pattern. The report shows performance of students worsening across all types of schools, including those run centrally. This needs an immediate examination," said an official.—IANS