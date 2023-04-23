Chairperson Department Of Laws, PU Launched Portrait Depicting Significance Of 'World Book Day–2023'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): To Mark Significance of World Book Day , Prof Dr Devinder Singh , Chairperson Department of Laws Punjab University Launched a significant Portrait dedicated to World Book Day depicting “ Day to Value Books “compiled by High Court Lawyer & Author Harpreet Sandhu , as a step to spread awareness on the importance of reading books in human life and especially for students ,

to acknowledge and adopt the World Book Day 2023 theme “Indigenous Languages” which highlights the rich cultural heritage and the importance of indigenous languages in literature and storytelling . Chairperson Department of Laws Dr Devinder Singh appreciated the good cause initiated eminent author Harpreet Sandhu for spreading a useful message in society regarding the Importance of World Book Day as by reading books we gain knowledge as books bring us closer to life as they represent symbol of knowledge - books consists infinite benefits and enable our minds to think over subjects of interest, expands our vocabulary, writing skills, update us with language and knowledge. Even UNESCO celebrates this day remembering the Catalonian festival being the anniversary of World renowned writers and poets i.e. William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Maurice Druon.

Speaking on this day author Harpreet Sandhu said that the students and faculty must pledge not to throw away books to scrap dealers and instead come up with an idea of a Community Library where they can exchange the books of common interest. Furthermore we must encourage concept of new books with priority in our minds to encourage younger generation to discover the pleasure of reading, enabling them to gain knowledge on various subjects and improve their wisdom on words creating an atmosphere of reading which can enable them to think over topics of interest making informed decisions, values and morals of good and humble life by becoming book readers, which presently has lost its sheen due to the internet and digitalization, rather we must keep in our mind that the knowledge being shared through the medium of internet is also the outcome of books. On this occasion the contribution of books on legal comparative study authored by Harpreet Sandhu were also placed in the law library in Punjab University Chandigarh.