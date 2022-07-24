CBSE exam results of overseas Indian schools touch lowest level since 2019

New Delhi: Overseas schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) could not repeat their past performance in the board examinations this year which have fallen to the lowest level since 2019.





Around 44,000 overseas students had registered for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations this year, which comprises 18,834 for Class 12 and 25,095 for Class 10.





Out of these students, 93.98 per cent of Class 12 students have passed the examinations, which the lowest pass percentage of students living abroad in the last four years.





—IANS







