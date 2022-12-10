CBI charges 8 people in the Arunachal paper leak case

New Delhi (The Hawk): In connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged leak of exam questions from an examination held by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the position of Assistant Engineer (Civil), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge-sheet against eight suspects before a Special CBI court in Arunachal Pradesh, the CBI reported.

According to a CBI officer, charges have been filed against Akhilesh Yadav, Taket Jerang, Tama Saroh, Thomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk, Loth Ezing, Binam Jomang, and Talung Jomang.

This case was opened by the CBI on November 26 at the state government's request. It had previously been registered with the Itanagar police department.

Akhilesh Yadav, Jeju Institute, Itanagar, Papum Pare City, Arunachal Pradesh, and unidentified APPSC officials were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Before the written examination for the position of Assistant Engineer (Civil), which was held by APPSC on August 26 and 27, there were claims of question paper leaks.

The complainant (a candidate) claimed that the accused (a teacher at the institute) had questions for the allegedly leaked examination and that he had done so with the help of unidentified APPSC officials.

In Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, the CBI had previously conducted search operations at nearly 16 different locations, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, including fake stamps of the executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, executive engineer, State Bank of India, hard discs, pen drive, etc.

(Inputs from Agencies)