Cancer Vanishes In Every Patient Receiving Experimental Drug Treatment, Says Health Expert

New Delhi: For the first time in the history of medical science, a small clinical trial has found that every single rectal cancer patient who received an experimental treatment found that their cancer had vanished.

According to the New York Times, a study conducted by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) found that 18 patients took a drug called 'Dosterlimab' for about 6 months and eventually each patient had seen their tumours disappear.

Dr. (Col.) R. Ranga Rao, Chairman, Oncology, of Paras Hospitals in Gurugram, highlighted the importance of Immunotherapy in the field of cancer, saying, "It is well recognized that Immunotherapy with PDL 1 blockers in MMRd patients is effective."

Dr Rao emphasized that several earlier trials have also shown encouraging responses.

"This new trial at MSKCC in a small number of patients, with locally advanced rectal cancer patients who had MMR deficiency, have shown total disappearance of the tumour without any additional treatment in all 100 per cent of them," said Dr Rao.

Talking about the prospect of the drug treating cancer in the longer run, Dr Rao said, "this is very encouraging but we must note that long-term studies are required to understand the real impact."

Dr Rao stated that the drug is still investigational and the trial is limited to patients of a specific type that constitute about 4 to 5 per cent of rectal cancers.

"While this is highly encouraging, we must not prematurely jump to conclusions that we have found a cure for all cancers, all stages, and no chemotherapy, or surgery is ever required," said the renowned medical oncologist Dr R. Ranga Rao.

According to experts, 'Dostarlimab' is a drug with laboratory-produced molecules and it acts as substitute antibodies in the human body.

The findings of this trial have shocked experts and they have pointed out that complete remission in every single patient is "unheard-of". —ANI