Canada has confirmed 1,435 cases of monkeypox

Ottawa (The Hawk): The Public Health Agency of Canada said on Friday that there have been 1,435 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, and 42 people have been hospitalised because of it.

The health agency said that 684 of the confirmed cases are in Ontario, 524 are in Quebec, 175 are in British Columbia, 41 are in Alberta, six are in Saskatchewan, two are in the Yukon, and one is in each of Nova Scotia, Manitoba, and New Brunswick.

Cases of monkeypox are still low in Canada, with only 24 new cases in the last three weeks.

People are getting their second shots of the monkeypox vaccine all over the country. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said that people at risk of getting monkeypox should get a two-dose vaccine to prevent getting it. The second dose should be given 28 days after the first, but only to people who don't have symptoms.

Experts say that monkeypox is a virus that can spread from one person to another through close contact with an infected person, like hugs, kisses, massages, or sexual activity.

(Inputs from Agencies)