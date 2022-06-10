Brazil confirms first monkeypox case

    Menu
    Sao Paulo: Brazil on Thursday confirmed the country's first case of Monkeypox in the city of Sao Paulo, according to local health authorities. The virus was detected in a 41-year-old man who recently travelled to Spain and Portugal, the city's health secretariat said in a statement.

    The patient is currently in isolation at the Emilio Ribas Public Hospital, while his recent contacts are being monitored. Another suspected monkeypox case being investigated in Sao Paulo involves a 26-year-old woman, who is now hospitalized, said the secretariat.—ANI

