Border clash: Assam's CM says, Army has right to determine what to say & to whom

New Delhi/Guwahati (The Hawk): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that it is the Army's prerogative to decide what to say, when to say it, and whom to take into confidence in response to the opposition parties' demand that the clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh be discussed in Parliament.

"Army and China are engaged in a crucial fight at Tawang. Eyes were directly in contact. All of us have watched footage showing how the Army is fighting China "Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Sarma added.

He stated, "The Army's overarching plan includes information sharing on the strategic border challenges.

Sarma responded, "If any information is provided with Owaisi, you never know where it will end up," in response to a query about AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's demand that the government transport opposition leaders to Tawang.

"Anyone may view the footage to see the challenge the Indian troops made to the Chinese army."

Sarma added that the Congress must not be provided even 1% of the information regarding the violence on December 9 in the Tawang sector. He demanded an explanation from the party regarding why it accepted funding from China for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

"Until Congress establishes its integrity, no one can be sure of its relationships with others. We don't know how much your leader has taken before this, but you took 1.5 crore, which is a record "He claimed.

Sarma said that the Congress leaders were dining with ambassadors and advised against sharing any information with the party because of its dubious trustworthiness.

On December 9, PLA soldiers attempted to cross the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, but Indian soldiers resolutely blocked their path, sparking a conflict between the two sides. According to sources, although there were no fatalities or serious casualties, few Indian and Chinese soldiers were slightly hurt during this conflict.

