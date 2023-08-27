Bodies of 9 pilgrims killed in TN fire tragedy handed over to families after arrival in Lucknow

Lucknow: The nine bodies of Uttar Pradesh pilgrims who perished in a train coach fire in Tamil Nadu were returned to their families on Sunday after the bodies were transported from Lucknow. Five of the victims were from Sitapur district.

According to Naveen Kumar, the relief commissioner, two flights brought the dead from Chennai to the Chowdhury Charan Singh airport. The government arranged for hearse cars to pick up the dead at the airport and deliver them to the appropriate areas.

Manoharman Agarwal (age 81) and her granddaughter Himani Bansal (age 22), both from Lucknow, were killed in a plane crash. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak travelled to the airport to collect their bodies.—Inputs from Agenciie