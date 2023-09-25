BJP President JP Nadda pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, JP Nadda, joined by other party leaders, on Monday paid their heartfelt tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on the occasion of his birth anniversary here in the national capital.

The solemn event took place in Delhi, where the party members came together to honour the iconic figure who played a pivotal role in shaping the BJP's ideology.

JP Nadda, along with fellow party leaders, offered floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, highlighting the enduring legacy of his ideas and the enduring influence they continue to have on the party's policies and governance.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967.

His birth anniversary serves as a poignant moment for the party to reflect on his contributions and reaffirm its commitment to the principles and values he espoused.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's profound thoughts on integral humanism, social justice, and self-reliance continue to guide the BJP in its mission to serve the nation and its people.

His birth anniversary provides an opportunity for the party to reiterate its dedication to these ideals and to honour the memory of a visionary leader who has left an indelible mark on Indian politics.

—ANI