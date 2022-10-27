BJP complains to ECI about BJD bribing Dhamnagar bypoll voters

Bhubaneswar (The Hawk): On Wednesday, a high-level BJP delegation led by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD of distributing money to entice voters ahead of the byelection in the Bhadrak district Dhamnagar Assembly constituency.

The group, which also included BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and senior leader Om Pathak, visited the office of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and submitted the memorandum.

Pradhan told reporters outside the ECI headquarters that the district administration of Bhadrak is in cahoots with the BJD.

"Even though we alerted the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Odisha about the ruling party's money distribution, the CEO said today that a forensic investigation has been initiated into the issue. This indicates that no action would be taken until a forensic report is received "he stated.

In addition, the CEO is also the secretary of the Panchayati Raj department, creating a potential conflict of interest. Consequently, the BJP approached the ECI, he noted.

In the memorandum, the BJP said that in an additional brazen attempt to bribe voters, prominent BJD leaders had pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to panchayats that voted for the BJD candidate.

"It is extremely regrettable that both instances of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and corrupt practises were promptly brought to the attention of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha by our party, along with documentary evidence, but the CEO has taken no action to date, which emboldens the ruling BJD to violate the election code," the BJP said.

The party urged the ECI to take harsh measures against individuals attempting to bribe voters and those actually bribing voters on behalf of the BJD candidate and his party by providing cash.

The BJD has also sent a memorandum to the CEO in which it accuses the BJP of attempting to influence voters by giving money and other means.

A complaint has been registered in connection with the alleged distribution of cash by two women, and another case has been registered against a man in connection with his offer to donate Rs 1 crore to each panchayat, the CEO, S.K. Lohani, announced earlier on Wednesday.

In response to the receipt of specific complaints and the review of video footage for violations of the model code of conduct, appropriate action has been taken in two incidents. He stated that action would be taken upon investigation.

