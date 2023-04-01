Bills will be carried in the din if opposition's JPC demand is ignored: Congress

New Delhi: On Saturday, the Congress said the administration was doing nothing to reach a deal with the opposition and break the stalemate in Parliament.

Jairam Ramesh, head of the Congress party, said that compromise has not been reached in Parliament and that this year's budget session could end up being a failure for the first time.

He also criticised the government for rushing through major legislation and the budget with little to no debate in the midst of parliamentary disturbances. "If the JPC demand is in the trash, the legislation will be passed in the commotion," he lamented.—Inputs from Agencies