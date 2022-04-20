Bihar govt orders closure of schools, colleges till April 11

Patna: Bihar government has announced closure of all schools, colleges and coaching institutions till April 11 amid rising coronavirus cases across the state.

The decision was taken by the crisis management group of the state government after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar consulted officials at a high-level meeting on Saturday to consider shutting down of the schools and colleges amid surge in Covid-19 infections.

Nitish has directed officials not to allow any large public gathering and put a cap on the number in marriage and birthday parties.

The Chief Minister has also asked Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh, who is also the chief of crisis management group, to ramp up the rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests in every district of the state.

The officials have also been instructed to ensure that people adhere to the Covid protocols at railway stations, bus stands and market places, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the pandemic.

—IANS