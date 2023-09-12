Big B gets ‘disappointed’ on listening ‘Mere Angne Mein’ on ‘KBC 15’: ‘I have sung badly’

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left disappointed and embarrassed, when the song ‘Mere Angne Mein’ was played in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, revealing the story behind the iconic track sung by him.

The song is from 1981 film ‘Laawaris’, directed by Prakash Mehra. The film is famous for its song ‘Mere Angne Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai’, due to Bachchan’s comedic performance in drag. The lyrics pay tribute to every type of wife, be they fat, tall, short, dark, or fair skinned.

The male version of the song is sung by Amitabh Bachchan, while the female version by Alka Yagnik. The movie stars Big B and Zeenat Aman in the lead.

In the episode 21 of the quiz based reality show, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Neeru Yadav, popularly known as Hockey Sarpanch, from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, and Chhavi Rajawat former Sarpanch of Soda, a village which is 60 kilometers from Jaipur, Rajasthan — to the hot seat.

For the Rs 10,000 question, the two ladies were given an audio question. The song ‘Mere Angne Mein’ was played, and they were asked: “Which of these is true for the song in the audio?”

Big B said to the crew: “That’s Enough! Please stop playing the song. God knows what options Mr Computer ji will give. Let me present the options. I am disappointed and embarrassed.”

The options given were: The director is the singer, The actor is the singer, The actor is the director, and The composer is the director.

The contestants guessed the right answer, which was ‘The actor is the singer’.

Big B after listening to the answer said: “The actor is the singer, and he has sung badly”.

The 80-year-old actor said: “This song is from the film ‘Laawaris’ in which I acted. There’s a story behind this song. You see, this is a folk song and it is played in villages. We’ve been listening to it since we were kids. My father used to play the drum and sing this song on Holi. This film was made by director Prakash Mehra. He made ‘Zanjeer’ and many others.”

“Prakash Mehra came to me one day and said, ‘Hey, Amit, give me this song’. I asked him what he meant. He said, ‘I want to use it in my film’. I said, ‘Sure. Why not?’. He said, ‘You will sing it!’. I said, ‘I am a very bad singer. I cannot sing the song.’ He said, ‘No. Sing just as it you would have on Holi.’ I sang that song with great difficulty,” said senior Bachchan.

The audience requested and applauded the actor and said ‘Sir, sing, please!’, to which he said “No singing!”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

—IANS