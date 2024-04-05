Bhuvan Bam back as Vasya, 'Taaza Khabar Season 2' makers share intriguing video

Bhuvan Bam starrer 'Taaza Khabar' Season 2 teaser drops, hinting at a suspenseful plot twist. Fans await the gripping drama as Vasya's life takes a mysterious turn amidst emotional turmoil.

Mumbai: Makers of the action-drama series 'Taaza Khabar Season 2', starring Bhuvan Bam, on Friday dropped an intriguing promo video.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with a promo video and captioned the post, "Zindagi badi ajeeb hai...#HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar Season 2 coming soon."

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5Xqya_Nk1T/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The promo video showed Bam's Vasya shocked looking at reports of his own death as his loved ones react emotionally to the news.

Besides Bam, Taaza Khabar also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab and Nitya Mathur.



Produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain & Abbas Dalal.

Sharing his excitement, Bhuvan Bam said, "Taaza Khabar Season 1 was loved and appreciated by everyone and I cannot thank all my fans enough for this massive support. Vasya is very close to my heart and I resonate with him on many levels. His journey nudged me to delve deeper into his mind and understand the character more. Slipping back into the skin of Vasya for Taaza Khabar Season 2 is an enriching experience and I can't wait to explore more intricacies of the character. As a concept, the show has been relatable for the viewers and I am glad to have made my debut with this one. Season 2 will take audiences on a thrilling ride and leave them intrigued and wanting for more. I am super excited for this one and am thankful to Disney+ Hotstar for this opportunity."



Talking about Taaza Khabar season 2, Director Himank Gaur said, "When we made the first season, we wished to bring a world of magical powers to the audiences and how it could have adverse consequences on reality. Bhuvan Bam is a household name and he has indeed made a space for himself as Vasya in the hearts of the audiences. We are elated to bring to audiences Season 2, where Vasya sets the stakes higher and everything around him changes. We can't wait to give you a gripping story with this new season."

The release date for the second season has not been disclosed yet.

—ANI