Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Hearty Reception for Rahul Gandhi in Imphal

Rahul Gandhi's Imphal Arrival Sparks Hope: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences Amidst Warm Reception. Congress Faces Setback with Milind Deora's Resignation. Leaders Unite for Peace in Violence-Stricken Manipur. Jairam Ramesh Takes Swipe at BJP Over 'Anyay Kal.' Danish Ali Joins Unity Drive Despite BSP Suspension.

New Delhi: Imphal witnessed an enthusiastic reception for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he touched down at the airport on Sunday afternoon, greeted warmly by party leaders and dedicated workers. The occasion marked the commencement of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will see Rahul Gandhi travel to Manipur's Thoubal.



However, the scheduled departure of the special IndiGo flight from Delhi, carrying Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, was delayed on Sunday morning due to fog, pushing back the inauguration of the Yatra. The journey, spanning over 6,700 kilometers and 67 days, is set to traverse through 110 districts, making it a significant undertaking for the Congress party.



In a surprising turn of events, the Congress faced a setback as senior leader Milind Deora announced his resignation from the party on the same day.



Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emphasized the historical importance of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur, a state plagued by prolonged violence. Speaking to ANI in Imphal, Gehlot conveyed that Rahul Gandhi's message of peace, love, and brotherhood holds paramount significance for Manipur, and the Nyay Yatra aims to deliver justice to the people.



Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, recently suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), expressed his commitment to joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra launch in Manipur. In a post on 'X', Ali stated that his participation is driven by a sense of duty as a politician and a social worker, praying for the success of the unity and justice drive initiated by Rahul Gandhi.



Describing the Yatra as a call to action against divisive forces, Ali emphasized its role in uniting people against fear, hate, exploitation, and divisiveness.



Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the Yatra aims to voice concerns against the "Anyay Kal" (era of injustice) prevailing over the last 10 years. Ramesh, in a post on 'X', outlined the objectives of the 6,700+ km journey from Khongjom in Manipur to Mumbai in Maharashtra, focusing on economic, social, and political justice.



Ramesh also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the violence in Manipur, asking whether the Prime Minister considers Manipur a part of India and expressing concern over the lack of acknowledgment for Manipuris' contributions to the country. The Yatra, he emphasized, will spotlight the need for justice in Manipur.

—Input from Agencies