Best Research And Publication Award Ceremony Held By Dept Of Chemistry, PU

Changigarh (The Hawk): On behalf of Smt. Prem Lata and Professor D VS Jain Research Foundation, Department of Chemistry, Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh organized6thBest Research Award Ceremony for the year 2020 on 3rdAugust 2022 at 11 am.The Research Foundation has come into existence in year 2015 with Rs. 50 lakhs endowment fund donated by Prof. Jain’s family. Professor Raj Kumar, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Panjab University presided over the occasion. In his presidential address, Prof. Raj Kumar congratulated the awardees, and exhorted other faculty members and young researchers to carry out meaningful research, not only for wider scientific reach but also for societal impact. The Vice chancellor expressed gratitude and appreciation towards the generous contribution of the Jain family. Prof. Raj Kumar believes that such endowment funds will really support and accelerate the university research activities in multifaceted ways.

Prof. Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Professor, Department of Chemistry, PUwas awarded withProfessor D. V. S. Jain Research Award (2020) which includes a citation and award amount of Rs. 30,000. WhileProf. NavneetKaur, ProfessorDepartment of Chemistry, PUwas awarded with Smt. PremLata Jain Research Award (2020)which includes a citation and award amount of Rs. 15,000. The six Best Publication awards for the year 2020, for publication of outstanding research articles with impact factor more than 5.0, were presented to Prof. SonalSighal(Chemistry), Prof. Anupama Sharma (UICET), Dr. ShwetaRana (Chemistry), Prof. NavneetKaur(Chemistry), Prof. Prince Sharma (Microbiology), Prof. G. R. Chaudhary and Dr. SavitaChaudhary. The best publication awards included a citation and award amount of Rs. 5,000 for each awardee. The certificates of appreciation for publishing high impact papers in the year 2018 were bestowed upon Dr. GurpreetKaur (Chemistry), Dr. SumanMor (Environment Studies), Dr. SanjeevGautam (UICET), Dr. VarinderKaur (Chemistry) Prof. Sushil K. Kansal (UICET), Dr. SangeetaSah (UIPS), Dr. Rajeev Kumar (Environment Studies), Prof. Kashmir Singh(Biotechnology), Dr. Vishal Sharma (Forensics), Dr. Rohit Kumar Sharma (Chemistry), Dr. Nishima (UIET), Dr. NavneetAgnihotri (Biochemistry), Prof. Indu Pal Kaur (UIPS), Dr. SantoshUpadhyay (Botany) and Dr. GargiGhoshal (UICET).

During the event, Prof. SonalSinghal, Chairperson, Department of Chemistry and Dr. Rohit K. Sharma, Convenerbriefed about the genesis objectives of Smt. PremLata and Professor D V S Jain Research Foundation. This foundation has been created based on the endowment funddonated by Professor D.V.S. Jain. The main objective of this foundation is to promote and nurture scientific research in Panjab University. The foundation has initiated scientific programs such as Best Researcher Awards, Best Publication Awards, Bright-Begin Research Grant, Conceptual Consolidation in Innovative Areas Lecture Series, Fellowships for research scholars and Book fund.