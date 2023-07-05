    Menu
    Bar Council Delhi suspends lawyer for his role in Tis Hazari case

    Nidhi Khurana
    July5/ 2023
    New Delhi: The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) acted swiftly on Wednesday, suspending advocate Manish Sharma's licence to practise law with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in the shocking broad-daylight firing incident in a lawyers' chamber complex on the Tis Hazari district court premises here.

    The lawyers, litigants, and others who were in the courthouse in north Delhi at the time of the shooting were taken aback. When Sharma started shooting, they rushed for cover.

    According to the police report, two groups of lawyers exchanged gunfire inside the courthouse in the afternoon.—Inputs from Agencies

