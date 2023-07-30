Atiq Ahmed's sister seeks custody of his two minor sons

Prayagraj: Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's sister Shaheen Ahmed has moved an application before the Prayagraj Judicial Magistrate seeking custody of Atiq's two minor sons, lodged in the Child Protection Home at Rajrooppur in Prayagraj, since the past five months.

In response to Shaheen's application, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate has directed the police to file a report and set July 31 as the next date.

After the killings of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security guards on February 24 in Prayagraj, it has been reported that Atiq's two minor sons were taken by police and took in in the Child Protection Home, Rajrooppur.

On February 24, 2023, in Prayagraj, Pal and his two Uttar Pradesh Police bodyguards were killed. Pal was the main witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Mafia don-turned-politician Atiq, his wife Shaista Parveen, brother Ashraf, two sons of Atiq and others are accused in this sensational murder case.—Inputs from Agencies