Assam Youth Eating Raw Cat Flesh in Kerala Amidst Hunger

Desperation led an Assam youth to consume raw cat flesh at a busy Kuttippuram bus stand in North Kerala.

Malappuram: In an incident that unfolded at a busy bus station in Kuttippuram, North Kerala, a 27 year old man from Assam was found consuming the raw flesh of a cat. This distressing event took place on Saturday evening when the young man from Dhubri district in Assam found himself without any means to obtain food for several days.



Local residents at the bus station were alarmed to see the man sitting on the steps eating the carcass of a cat. Upon being informed the authorities promptly investigated the situation. A senior police officer stated that when questioned the man admitted that he had been without food for the five days.



Concerned about his well being the police provided him with food which he accepted without hesitation. However he mysteriously disappeared from the bus station after and left no trace behind.



In another development on the following morning police received information that someone matching his description was seen at a train station. Acting swiftly they located him. Asked about his circumstances. According to him he was a college student, from Northeast India who had arrived in Kerala by train in December without informing his family.

The authorities reached out to his brother, who lives in Chennai. The young individual had shared the brothers contact details. After confirming the accuracy of the information it became clear that the man had been facing difficulties on his own in Kerala.



After conducting a medical examination they admitted him to a hospital in nearby Thrissur. Surprisingly he showed no signs of any mental health problems. Once his family members arrive the police plan to hand him over to them bringing an end, to this chapter in his life.

—Input from Agencies