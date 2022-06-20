Army Issues Notification For Agniveer Recruitment Amid Protest

New Delhi: Amid widespread anger and protest over Centre’s Agnipath scheme, the Indian Army on Monday issued notification for the first round of recruitment through the scheme.

As per the notification, the registration for the recruitment rallies will start from July. “The registrations will be opened from July onwards by the respective Army Recruitment Offices (ARO) for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (aviation/ammunition examiner), Agniveer clerk/store keeper technical, Agniveer tradesman (10th pass) and Agniveer Tradesman (8th pass) as per the ARO rally schedule”, the Army notification reads.

The notification released by the Indian Army broadly outlines terms and conditions of service, eligibility, discharge and other important information related to the scheme. “Agniveers enrolled under the scheme will not be eligible for any kind of Pension and Gratuity”, said the notification issued on Monday. The service of the ‘Agniveers’ will commence from the date of enrolment. They would form a distinct rank in the Army, different from other existing ranks, it said further. The personnel enrolled under this scheme will be required to undergo periodical medical checkups along with physical/written/field tests as per orders, said the notification.

The notification has come on a day when several groups called ‘Bharat Bandh’. The national capital also witnessed traffic jams as the police have tightened security across the city and its bordering areas.—IANS