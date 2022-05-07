Apex Corporations of the Ministry of Social Justice organise a Loan Mela-cum-Awareness Camp

New Delhi (The Hawk): Apex Corporations of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment organised a Loan Mela-cum-Awareness Camp & Toolkit (Sewing Machine) distribution today at ATDC Centre, Sanskar Ashram Complex, Dilshad Garden, New Delhi.

Several dignitaries including Shri Prabhat Kumar Singh, Managing Director, National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), Shri Rajnish Kumar Jenaw, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) & National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC), Shri Vijay Mathur DG & CEO, ATDC and representatives from Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd.(SPMCIL) were present on the occasion.

During the programme, 70 Safai Karamchari candidates were distributed Toolkit (Sewing Machine) trained by ATDC under the SPMCIL-NSKFDC CSR project. The candidates were also provided job letters. Apart from this, beneficiaries under the Apex Corporations of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment were also distributed loan sanction/release letters.

A health-cum-awareness camp was also organised during the programme by NSKFDC, wherein health check-up of the participant beneficiaries was undertaken by specialists of eye, gynaecology and general physician. Free medicines and spectacles were also provided to the beneficiaries.

Dignitaries addressed the beneficiaries and appealed them to avail benefit of the schemes being run by their organisations for welfare and development of the beneficiaries and raise their socio-economic status.



