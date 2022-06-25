Any Country That Is Keen In The Path Of Growth & Improvisation, Should Concentrate On R&D: Dr Mandaviya

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Lt. Governor of Puducherry Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister Shri N. Rangasamy and Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research Shri Balram Bhargav took part in the ceremony for laying the foundation stone for the establishment of the International Centre of Excellence for training in Medical Entomology at the ICMR- Vector Control Research Centre today in Puducherry.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said any country that is keen in the path of growth and improvisation, should concentrate on research and development.Stating that no other nation had the pride of vaccinating nearly two billion doses, the Minister lauded and extended his gratitude to the scientists who developed the vaccine during pandemic.

Later, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the International School of Public Health at JIPMER. The Minister said, “I am happy to be among young students and doctors. Today is an important day not only for JIPMER, but for the entire world. The Central Government has allotted Rs. 65 crores for the establishment of this unique centre.” The Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi saved the lives of common people through the mighty public health infrastructures, he added.