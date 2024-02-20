Mumbai: Television actor Rituraj Singh, widely known for his recent role as Anuj's biological father and cafe owner in the popular show Anupamaa, passed away last night due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old actor, who had been grappling with pancreatic issues, breathed his last in a hospital.
The news of Rituraj Singh's untimely demise has sent shockwaves among his dedicated fan base and followers. The talented actor had been battling a pancreatic ailment, leading to his hospitalization in recent times. The entertainment industry mourns the loss of a versatile performer, and condolences pour in for his family and well-wishers during this difficult time.
Anupamaa Actor Rituraj Singh Passes Away at 59
The Hawk
