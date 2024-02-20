Anupamaa Actor Rituraj Singh Passes Away at 59

The actor, who had been contending with pancreatic health issues, succumbed to the ailment last night, leaving his fans and followers in disbelief.

Mumbai: Television actor Rituraj Singh, widely known for his recent role as Anuj's biological father and cafe owner in the popular show Anupamaa, passed away last night due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old actor, who had been grappling with pancreatic issues, breathed his last in a hospital.



