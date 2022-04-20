Andhra Pradesh govt passes order for establishment of 30 skill development colleges, 1 university

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The government of Andhra Pradesh has passed an order and accorded administrative sanction to the State Skill Development Corporation for the establishment of one skill development university and 30 skill development colleges across the state.

One college will be set up in each of the 25 parliamentary constituency, one each will be set up in IIITs across the state and one will be set up in Pulivendila, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's constituency.

The budget for creation posts, including non-recurring and recurring expenditure has been proposed for Rs 1,211.65 crores (capital expenditure) and Rs 173.88 Crores (annual average operating expense over the Year 3 to Year 8).

Each skill college will have a capital expenditure of Rs 20 crores. For the operating expenditure, funds from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramercy Kaushal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and other schemes of the Government of India will be used. (ANI)