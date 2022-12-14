AMU reservation issue is brought up by a BJP MP in RS

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Wednesday, BJP MP Brij Lal brought up the issue of reservations at Aligarh Muslim University in the Rajya Sabha.

He claimed that the university did not have any reservation for the SC, ST, and OBC.

Both BHU and AMU were established by the same Act passed by the British government, he claimed, but BHU has been providing a reservation to the legal category while AMU does not.

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh donated the land for AMU, according to the BJP MP.

Sir Syed Ahmad Khan first founded Aligarh Muslim University as the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College. Following the Aligarh Muslim University Act, it was renamed Aligarh Muslim University in 1920.

It has three off-campus locations in Kishanganj, Murshidabad, and Malappuram.

It is a nationally recognised institution that provides more than 300 courses in both conventional and cutting-edge academic fields.

(Inputs from Agencies)