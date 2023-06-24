Amit Shah wraps up 2-day J&K visit

Srinagar: After spending two days in Jammu & Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah returned to Delhi on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Shah laid the foundation of the 'Balidan Stambh' in Pratap Park adjacent to the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

In addition to that, he paid a visit to the veteran leader Dr Karan Singh and inaugurated the Martyrs Gallery at the Police Golf Course.

He also gave out appointment orders to the next kin of J&K Police officers who had been martyred in the line of duty.—Inputs from Agencies