Amid row on 'political' appointment, Kerala HC rules in favour of candidate for Associate Professor in Kannur varsity

Kochi: On Thursday, in the midst of a controversy over a "political" appointment at Kannur University, the Kerala High Court ruled that Priya Varghese, the wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's private secretary, has the necessary qualifications to be considered for the position of Malayalam Associate Professor at the university.

Upon Varghese's appeal, a two-judge panel agreed that she did not have the necessary number of years of teaching experience as required by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations of 2018 for the position. The original decision came from a single judge.

Varghese said she felt quite victimised from the time the matter surfaced until the conviction was handed out, therefore she was relieved to hear the verdict.—Inputs from Agencies