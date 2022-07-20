Amid Oppn protest, Rajya Sabha adjourned for day

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday after the opposition continued to clamour for a discussion on inflation, hike in GST rates, Agnipath scheme among other issues. Soon after the House assembled in the morning, noted former athlete P.T. Usha took oath as Member.

Chaos reigned after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition members demanded a discussion under rule 267. Kharge said that inflation has affected everyone as prices of all essential food items, LGP and others have

skyrocketed.

When the pandemonium continued unabated, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

After reassembling after the adjournment, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called for discussion on the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 tabled by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

At this, the opposition parties continued with the protest despite requests from the Deputy Chairman they refused to resume their seats and let the House function.

Realising that his repeated pleas were falling on deaf ears, the deputy chairman adjourned the House for the day.

The House has been witnessing continuous disruptions from Monday, the first day of monsoon session.

Three days of the session were completely washed out amid opposition’s protest seeking a discussion over hike in GST, price rise and other issues.— IANS