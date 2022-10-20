Amid a spike in dengue infections, UP doctors are not allowed time off

Lucknow (The Hawk): The authorities have stated that leave requests for doctors and paramedical workers employed by government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh should not be accepted due to the growing number of dengue cases in the state's various towns.

In light of the dengue outbreak and the impending holiday season, the Director General (DG) of the medical health office issued the order.

The letter from the DG to chief medical officers, assistant directors, and heads of all government hospitals stated that "keeping in mind dengue cases and impending festivals, leave to doctors and paramedical staff should not be allowed unless the conditions are unavoidable."

Health officials have been tasked with setting up special desks to deal with patients complaining of fever, according to deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the charge for health.

"Fever cases need to be handled separately. These patients shouldn't be required to wait in lengthy lines, "added said.

The minister instructed staff to make it simple for fever sufferers to register and be examined, and to give those patients seven to 15 days' worth of medication, depending on their needs.

He also emphasised that this year, fewer dengue cases are being reported by the state than there were last year.

"For dengue cases, hospitals have allocated beds. Every precaution should be made to stop the disease spread caused by mosquitoes "He instructed.

Earlier, a senior delegation from the Union Health Ministry was dispatched to Uttar Pradesh to implement dengue management strategies in the districts of Firozabad, Agra, and Etawah.

