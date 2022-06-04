Amazon announces Tamil original series 'Suzhal' at IIFA 2022

Amazon Prime Video, on Friday, announced its Tamil original series 'Suzhal - The Vortex' at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi. Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, 'Suzhal' features Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban.

UAE: Amazon Prime Video, on Friday, announced its Tamil original series 'Suzhal - The Vortex' at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi. Amazon Prime Video, on Friday, announced its Tamil original series 'Suzhal - The Vortex' at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi. Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, 'Suzhal' features Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban.

The 8-episode fictional crime thriller revolves around the investigation of a missing girl that wreaks havoc and disrupts the very fabric of a small town in South India. Interestingly, 'Suzal' will release across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish.

Excited about the show, Pushkar and Gayatri, writers and creators of the series, said, "We truly believe that entertainment is language-agnostic, and audiences, today, are open to good stories from all over the world. Streaming has opened up many opportunities for homegrown content and there can't be a better time for Indian shows and films to break international barriers." The two added," With Suzhal - The Vortex, we aim to do just that. And, to get an opportunity to launch the show at a global event like IIFA, is truly a dream come true. We're grateful to Amazon Prime Video and to the entire team of IIFA for this incredible honour." 'Suzhal' will be out on June 17.—ANI