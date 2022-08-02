Allocation of Budget to Institutions of National Importance

National Forensic Sciences University did not receive central grant in the year 2020-21

New Delhi (The Hawk): Out of the budgetary allocation for 2022-23, a total of Rs.17.92 crore and Rs.12.00 crore have been given as first installment for operational and capital heads respectively to the Rashtriya Raksha University. Similarly, a total of Rs.36.00 crore and Rs.6.00 crore are first installment for operational and capital heads respectively in the year 2022-23 for the National Forensic Sciences University.

Rashtriya Raksha University is established in its own campus at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In the case of National Forensic Sciences University, apart from the campuses at Gandhinagar and Delhi, two new campuses have been made operational in Goa and Tripura. The National Forensic Sciences University is also commencing training in the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratories at Pune, Bhopal and Guwahati. Taking into account the need for trained manpower in the forensic sciences sector, the Government has approved a Scheme for Modernization of Forensic Capacities, which inter-alia, has a component for expansion of educational facilities for forensic science in the country. The expansion of University infrastructure is a continuous activity, and as per requirements the budget is also provisioned annually.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.



