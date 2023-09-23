AIADMK seniors meet BJP leaders over rift in ties, saffron party backs state leadership

Chennai: Since the Dravidian major wants the saffron party's state president K Annamalai to apologise for his alleged remark on former president Minister C N Annadurai, relations between the AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu's elections remain tense.

A top BJP leader stated on Saturday that the party's central leadership has implicitly supported Annamalai's combative politics for the party's growth.

On Friday, a group from the AIADMK air-dashed to the nation's capital in an attempt to get Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apologise to their party. They were able to meet with party president J P Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is responsible for Tamil Nadu.—Inputs from Agencies