After two years, Mumbai and Nagpur airports begin random Covid tests on international travellers

Mumbai/Nagpur (The Hawk): At the international airports of Mumbai and Nagpur, free random Covid-19 testing for arriving travellers have resumed after more than two years, according to officials.

According to the most recent Central and state norms, 2% of all overseas arrivals at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport are randomly tested.

Passengers must submit their samples and proceed with their onward travel after being identified by the specific airlines they have flown and directed to designated areas in the terminals for their RT-PCR tests.

According to the officials, the testing labs will arrange for a free digital copy of the Covid-19 test results to be sent directly to the passengers.

The CSMIA testing facility is located for convenience at the pre-immigration area, after the health screening counters, which are open 24/7, in the international arrival concourse.

For the testing, the CSMIA appointed an ICMR-approved and NABL-accredited lab and provided 6 registration and 3 sampling booths.

Additionally, both airports are taking preventative measures, disseminating information about the most recent advisories at key locations throughout the terminals and on their digital platforms, and educating all stakeholders about the importance of following any periodic instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

