African Union inclusion, Delhi Declaration adoption huge G20 Summit achievements: Shringla

New Delhi: The inclusion of African Union in the G20 forum and adoption of Delhi Declaration is a huge achievement, chief coordinator of India's G20 presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Sunday.

"The African Union became a permanent member of the forum, and the New Delhi Declaration was adopted consensually, this is a huge achievement for us," he said while speaking to reporters.

"Given the fact that we were able to adopt the New Delhi Declaration by consensus within the first half of our first day's session despite the strong polarisation within the G20 on geopolitical issues is nothing short of the word 'extraordinary'," Shringla added further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had announced during the second session of the G20 summit, the adoption of the Delhi Declaration.

The final outcome document doesn't mention Russia anywhere and refers to Ukraine conflict as "war in Ukraine" in a major departure from last year's Bali Declaration, which had condemned the "war against Ukraine".

—IANS