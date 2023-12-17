    Menu
    Advance booking opens for 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' in north India

    Pankaj Sharma
    December17/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire ignites anticipation as advance bookings open across North India for this pan-Indian action extravaganza starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

    New Delhi: The advance booking of 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' is now open in theatres across north India, the makers on Sunday announced.

    Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'.

    Hombale Films, the production house behind 'Salaar', shared the update on its official X page.

    "The wait is over. Bookings now open for #SalaarCeaseFire across North India," the banner said.

    Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the big-budget action adventure is the first part of the pan-India film series.

    Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram also round out the cast.

    —PTI

