Aditi Dev Sharma's bridal look in 'Katha Ankahee' draws inspiration from Kiara Advani

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Dev Sharma, who has become a fan favourite for her endearing role as Katha in the show 'Kathaa Ankahee', will be seen ditching the quintessential red bridal attire, and will opt for a trendy look for the upcoming wedding sequence. Katha’s bridal look draws inspiration from one of Bollywood's most beautiful brides, Kiara Advani, who perfected the contemporary bridal look.

'Kathaa Ankahee' has etched a place in the hearts of viewers with its exhilarating love story born out of repentance. Featuring Adnan Khan and Aditi as Viaan and Katha, the plot follows their journey as they confront life's obstacles together.

'Kaviaan' fans are in for a treat as the most awaited chapter of Katha and Viaan’s life will now unfold as they welcome their happily ever after. While Viaan and Katha’s wedding celebrations have begun with much galore, Viaan’s aunt Maya (essayed by Anjali Mukhi), is conspiring to drive a wedge in their relationship and cancel the wedding.

Pondering on the hints thrown by Reet about how Katha arranged funds for Aarav’s operation, Maya talks to Ehsaan and finds a lead that will leave everybody shocked.

For the wedding sequence, Katha will be seen donning a lovely pastel pink lehenga with exquisite embroidery, eye-catching jewellery, and minimal makeup, making for a picture-perfect bride.

Excited about this bridal look, Aditi said: "The team and I decided to keep the outfit subtle as Katha has always found solace in simplicity. Less is more for Katha, and this is not just another wedding, but also a celebration of second chances and the love that she feels for Viaan."

"Hence, we went ahead with a simple yet elegant attire with hues of pink, white, and cream that stand for love and happiness. So, in the different wedding functions, you will get to see all these shades in her attire, Also, in line with the new trend we see these days, the creative team kept the makeup and hair style minimalist," said the 'Gangaa' fame actress.

She further said: "Kiara Advani's bridal image was considered when designing the wedding gown; I think she looked stunning in her pastel pink lehenga. I was in awe of her when I saw the images of the wedding."

"I truly appreciate the entire team of 'Kathaa Ankahee' for their efforts to transform Katha into a stunning bride. Enacting this scene made me nostalgic as it took me back to my wedding day, and this sequence made me feel like a bride once again. I hope Kaviaan fans enjoy watching the beautiful wedding festivities as much as we enjoyed creating it," she added.

'Kathaa Anakhee' airs on Sony.

Meanwhile, Aditi was also seen last in the 2021 Punjabi film 'Teeja Punjab'.

—IANS