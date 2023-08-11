    Menu
    Activists welcome community service as punishment for petty offences; say follow-ups can be tricky

    Nidhi Khurana
    August11/ 2023
    New Delhi: With the government's proposal to use community service as a punishment for petty offences on Friday, India would join the ranks of the US, UK, Sweden, and many other industrialised nations. Cases involving public intoxication, defamation, theft of property valued at less than Rs 5,000, attempted suicide, and public workers engaging in trade without proper authorization would all be eligible for community service under the new law intended to replace the Indian Penal Code. Community service, which has been promoted as a means of rehabilitating first-time offenders, has also shown to be an effective instrument in the fight against overcrowding in prisons.

    The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023 was tabled on Friday in Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Community service is being implemented for the first time. It's already in use in some jurisdictions, but efforts are being made to incorporate it into Indian law, he said.—Inputs from Agncies

