New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Ayurvedic doctors shouldn't be paid the same as conventional doctors because they don't handle emergencies or do complex surgery.

A previous order from the Gujarat High Court was overturned by the Supreme Court, which held that only allopathy doctors could offer emergency duty and trauma care.

It was mentioned that Ayurvedic doctors don't perform autopsies or post-mortems either.—Inputs from Agencies