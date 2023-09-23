ABVP leads on all four posts in DUSU elections after 12 round of counting

New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated ABVP was leading on all the four central panel posts of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) after 12 rounds of counting, according to DUSU election officials.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Delhi on its official X handle posted, "After 12 rounds of counting, ABVP is headed towards victory on all four seats. Tushar Dedha is ahead by 3000 votes for the post of President. Vice President post Sushant Dhankhar ahead of 1200. Aparajita ahead with 5,500 votes for the post of secretary. Sachin Baisla is ahead by 7,000 votes on the post of co-secretary."

Following the lead on all the four posts, the ABVP activists and workers started celebration in the campus of the colleges.

Even Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the ABVP candidates and said, "ABVP sweeps DUSU. Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Delhi University Students Union Election which helped ABVP to increase its vote share. Congratulations to all the Winning Candidates of ABVP, its cadres as well as all the wishers."

As many as 42 per cent students exercised their franchise in the DUSU elections, polling for which ended at 7.30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the university administration, a total of 24 candidates were in the fray for four posts in the Delhi University. The results will be announced on Saturday.

Voting at morning colleges associated with the university begun at 8.30 a.m. on Friday while in the evening colleges, it started at 3 p.m. The university administration said that the results of the voting held on Friday will come on the next day, but in the meantime, the results of the student union elections held in different colleges have started coming out.

According to the DUSU Election Officer, eight candidates are contesting for the post of President, five for the post of Vice President, six for the post of Secretary and five for the post of Joint Secretary.

The student union elections have been held in Delhi University after three years. Last DUSU elections were held in 2019-20. Since then, it could not be held due to Covid-19 related circumstances.

Due to the delay of three years in the elections, the university administration had given relaxation in the age limit to the candidates. The maximum age limits for undergraduate and post-graduate candidates were raised to 25 and 28 years respectively.

Congress supported NSUI has fielded Hitesh Gulia on the President's post, Abhi Dahiya for Vice President, Yakshna Sharma for Secretary and Shubham Chaudhary for Joint Secretary post at DU.

—IANS