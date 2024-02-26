Aamir Khan dons 'Mostly Laapataa' T-shirt as he heads for 'Laapataa Ladies' promotions

Aamir Khan is captivating audiences with 'Laapataa Ladies,' directed by Kiran Rao. Marking its premiere at the IFFM Summer Festival, the film showcases a rural Indian story with tracks like 'Beda Paar.'

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies'. On Monday, he was snapped in Mumbai in his signature style, and his T-shirt grabbed the attention.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based papparazi, Aamir is seen wearing a black T-shirt with the text 'Mostly Laapataa' written on it. He teamed the T shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' has been selected as the opening film of the second edition of the IFFM Summer Festival.

The film will have its Australian premiere on 29th February at the festival ahead of its release on 1st March 2024, read a statement.

Recently, makers unveiled the new track 'Beda Paar' from the film.

Taking to Instagram, T-Series treated fans to the official video of the song, captioning it, "Saiyaanji ke saath #BedaPaar toh lagna hi tha. Song out now."

The song takes the audience into the rural milieu of the film and is themed on wedding farewell. Sona Mohapatra lent her vocals for the song while the lyrics were penned by Prashant Pandey. The track has been composed by Ram Sampath and packs vintage vibes.

Speaking of 'Laapataa Ladies', the film's story is set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami.

