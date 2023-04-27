A School Hosts Educational Career Fair With Top Universities

Dehradun (The HawK): The Aryan School organized a Career Fair for the students of Classes 10th to 12th within the school premises today. Renowned universities and colleges from both national and international levels participated in the program, which aimed to provide students with the opportunity to explore higher education options and career paths.

The participating institutions included KR Mangalam University India, Indian School of Hospitality Global, Manav Rachna, ESSEC Business School Singapore & France, GD Goenka University India, Quest For Success Global, University of Vermont USA, Kingston University UK, University of Salford UK, Ashoka University India, Woxsen University India, Formbazaar & Apticube Global, University of Exeter UK, BITS Law School India, Amity University Mohali India, Green River College USA, St Mary's University Twickenham UK, University of Dundee UK, World University of Design India, SP Jain School of Global Management Global, Vidyashilp University India, University of Sydney Australia, Shiv Nadar University India, Anglo Eastern Maritime Academy India, UPES & Pearl Academy India, Flame University India, Tokyo International University Japan, Grand Valley State University USA, Trinity School of Medicine USA, Swiss Education Switzerland, and University of Guelph Canada.

Several students expressed their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to interact with representatives from such prestigious institutions. One student remarked, "It's been my dream to study at Trinity, and today I got to speak to their representative and learn more about the admission process. It's been an incredible experience."

Speaking on the occasion, Principal B Dasgupta said, "The Educational Career Fair at the Aryan School was undoubtedly a resounding success. It served as a reminder of the importance of higher education in shaping the future of the younger generation and provided students with the resources they need to succeed in their academic and professional pursuits." Parents were equally pleased with the event, with many noting the comprehensive and informative nature of the fair.

