A School Holds Investiture Ceremony For The Session 2023-24

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Aryan School hosted the Investiture Ceremony for the session 2023-24 within the school premises today. The distinguished event marked the appointment of student leaders who will shoulder responsibilities for the session 2023-24. The Chief Guest for the event, Lt Colonel Archana Gusain, graced the occasion, adding grandeur and inspiration to the ceremony.

During the occasion, Pratyaksh Sharma and Sneha Narula were announced as School Captains. The title of School Vice Captains were presented to Samrat Singh Tomar & Vaishnavi Gupta. Raunak Galyan and Anshika Verma were declared School Coordinators, whereas Krishnam Partani and Akshdha Singh were announced as Event Coordinators.

Shreyansh & Divsha Agarwal were announced as Atharva House Captains, Krish Pal & Bhumika Mundra were declared Rig House Captains, Vinayak Sharma & Sonakshi Khanna were declared Sama House Captains and Jigme Chai-Jen & Khushi Singh were announced Yajur House Captains.

During the ceremony, badges of authority were conferred upon the newly appointed student leaders, signifying their commitment to upholding the values and ethos of The Aryan School. The Chief Guest, Lt Colonel Archana Gusain, along with the Chairperson, Simi Gupta & Principal B Dasgupta, bestowed the badges upon the deserving students, acknowledging their potential and applauding their dedication.

Principal B Dasgupta expressed her pride and optimism for the newly appointed leaders, stating, "The Investiture Ceremony marks a moment of great significance in our school's journey. It is a testament to the trust we place in our students to lead with integrity and compassion. I have full faith in their abilities to fulfill their roles diligently and contribute positively to the growth and development of our school community."