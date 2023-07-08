63 Students And Escort Teachers Of Kendriya Vidyalayas And Navodaya Vidyalayas On Their Way To Japan For An Educational Exposure Visit

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Education, Government of India in collaboration with Japan Science and Technology (JST) Agency , today flagged off a team of 63 students and escort teachers to Japan for an educational exposure visit to various places of importance - industrial organisations, museums, universities, research institutions etc. to gather first hand information and knowledge, which will help them and provide further guidance in their career. These young learners are academic performers from Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas from classes 11-12, who are aspiring for their higher education in different subject areas. The students are very enthusiastic and motivated for this week-long visit to Japan from July 9, 2023 to July 15, 2023.

The event was attended by Smt. Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, MoE; Mr. Kemmochi Yukio, Manager JST Japan; Dr. A P Behera, Joint Director, CIET-NCERT and officials from Ministry of Education, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti among others.

To develop the intellectual horizon and scientific exploration among young learners, the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) with the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India have been implementing Sakura Science High School Programme under Sakura Science Programme (SSP) since 2014. The students are invited under the programme for short-term visits to Japan, giving them the opportunity to experience Japan’s cutting-edge science and technology as well as its culture. India participated in the program for the first time in April, 2016. So far 411 students along with 69 supervisors have visited Japan under this programme. Last batch visited Japan in November 2019. During pandemic period, JST conducted online university visits.