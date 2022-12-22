6/10 Indians avoid Covid booster because to heart attack fears: Report

New Delhi (The Hawk): Over six in ten Indians (64%) are reluctant to take the Covid booster dose, according to a survey released on Thursday, and the rise in young people's heart attack cases has played a significant role in this reluctance. This reluctance comes as the nation prepares to address new Covid wave concerns amid an infection surge in China.

9 percent of individuals surveyed have still not received any Covid vaccination shots and do not plan to do so, compared to 53% of those who have not received booster shots and do not plan to do so.

According to local social community engagement portal LocalCircles, 2% of people have not yet decided whether to get the booster shot or not.

Authorities and civilians are concerned after hearing reports of a new COVID type spreading and wreaking havoc in China. BF.7 is the major Omicron subvariant that is currently expanding throughout China.

According to epidemiologists and health specialists, 60% of China's population will contract the disease, and the current wave might result in one million fatalities.

People can be seen waiting for hours at crematoriums to bury their loved ones since hospitals in China lack enough beds.

It appears from the results that while 28% of respondents have taken the precaution of getting the vaccination as well as the booster shot, and 8% are likely to do so in the next 30 days, there is a sizable 64% of respondents who are currently reluctant to take the booster or precaution dose, according to the findings.

Citizens in 309 districts responded to the most recent poll, providing over 19,000 responses.

While many people, particularly in tier 2, 3 and 4 and rural districts, think Covid is long gone and there is no need to take any more doses, a number of heart attacks and brain strokes that have been reported in the media and in people's own networks are leading a portion of the population to think the vaccine is having side effects.

According to a previous poll, 51% of people stated they know at least one person in their close circle who has recently suffered a heart attack, brain stroke, cancer progression, or neurological disease.

