54th edition of IFFI begins today in Goa

Grand Unveiling: 54th IFFI Sets the Stage for Cinematic Brilliance, Featuring Michael Douglas, 270 Films, and Record-breaking Submissions.

Goa: Curtains will rise on the annual cinematic extravaganza, the 54th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Monday evening at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao-Goa.



Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Minister for State of Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan and others will be present.



According to Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary Films, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Michael Douglas, a Hollywood Actor & Producer, will accept the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award.



More than 270 films will be showcased during the festival at 4 venues -- INOX Panjim, Maquinez Palace, INOX Porvorim and Z Square Samrat Ashok. The ‘International section’ of the 54th IFFI will have 198 films, 18 more than the 53rd IFFI. It will have 13 World Premiers, 18 International Premiers, 62 Asia Premiers and 89 India Premiers.



“This year IFFI received a record number of 2,926 entries from 105 countries, which is three times more than the international submissions than last year. ‘Indian Panorama’ section will showcase 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films from India. The Opening Film in the feature section is a Malayalam film ‘Aattam’, and in the non-feature section is ‘Andro Dreams’ from Manipur,” Prithul Kumar said.



He said that the Best Web Series (OTT) Award has been introduced this year aiming at acknowledging, encouraging and honouring the flourishing content and its creators of OTT platforms.



“32 entries have been received in 10 languages from 15 OTT platforms. Certificates and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh will be given as prize money to the winning series, which will be announced in the closing ceremony,” he said.

—IANS