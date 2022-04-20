4th UILS Intra-Institute Mediation and Negotiation Competition 2021 Held at PU













Chandigarh (The Hawk): 4th UILS Intra- Institute Mediation and Negotiation Competition 2021 Concluded at PU

The 4th Intra Institute Mediation and Negotiation Competition organized by University Institute of Legal Studies Alternative Dispute Resolution Client counselling(ADR CCL) BOARD, Panjab University from 13-16 May, concluded today.

UILS ADR CCL Board is steadily conducting events at department and national level to promote mediation and negotiation as alternative means of dispute resolution.

The final rounds were today presided over by the sitting High Court Judge Hon'ble Mr. Justice Jitendra Chauhan, alongwith Hon'ble Mr. Justice Rameshwar Singh Malik and Ms. Poonam Verma partner from J. Sagar & Associates, New Delhi. This was followed by Valedictory session in which Hon'ble Mr. Justice Jitender Chauhan, Judge Punjab & Haryana High Court declared the results.

The closing ceremony began by the welcome address of Prof Rajinder Kaur, director UILS followed by the event report which was read by Dr. Jasmeet Gulati. There were total 300 participants in this event.

Ms. Fiza Chaudhary and Ms. Mannat Sharma (1st Year Students) were adjudged as BEST NEGOTIATING PAIR and were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 4000 followed by Mr. Shivain Arora and Mr. Nandish Munjal (5th year Students) being declared the SECOND BEST NEGOTIATING PAIR and a cash prize of Rs. 2000. Ms Arushi Lamba was declared the BEST MEDIATOR and Ms. Saumya Singh the SECOND BEST MEDIATOR.

The judges congratulated the winners and motivated the students. The event was concluded with the vote of thanks by Mr. Abhishek Bindal, Convenor of the ADR CCL BOARD.