31 antiquities stolen from centrally-protected monuments, temples under ASI in last 10 years: Govt tells LS

New Delhi:The government informed Parliament on Monday that in the last decade, 31 artefacts have been taken from centrally protected monuments and temples under the Archaeological Survey of India, but that four of them have been recovered.

This was said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy.

According to him, between 2013 and 2023, a total of 31 artefacts were stolen from ASI-protected monuments, sites, temples, etc., and only 27 have been recovered so far. "However, there is no information available about their illegal shipping abroad," he stated.—Inputs from Agencies