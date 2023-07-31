    Menu
    India

    31 antiquities stolen from centrally-protected monuments, temples under ASI in last 10 years: Govt tells LS

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July31/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi:The government informed Parliament on Monday that in the last decade, 31 artefacts have been taken from centrally protected monuments and temples under the Archaeological Survey of India, but that four of them have been recovered.

    This was said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy.

    According to him, between 2013 and 2023, a total of 31 artefacts were stolen from ASI-protected monuments, sites, temples, etc., and only 27 have been recovered so far. "However, there is no information available about their illegal shipping abroad," he stated.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :antiquities monuments temples ASI government Parliament
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in