3 JMB terrorists awarded 7 years' RI in terror case

New Delhi: A Special NIA Court in Bengaluru has awarded seven years' rigorous imprisonment (RI) to three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists in connection with a case, pertaining to seizure of huge quantities of electrical and electronic items, tools, chemical apparatus, containers used for fabrication of bombs and IEDs, digital cameras and incriminating handwritten documents from the hideout of JMB in Bengaluru.

The court handed RI to Najir Sheikh, Habibur Rahman Sk and Mosaraf Hossain under sections 120-B, 395, 452, 397, 400 and 458 of IPC, sections 17, 18 & 20 of UA (P) Act, and section 25 (1) of the Arms Act.

The case was initially registered by Karnataka Police at Soladevanahalli PS in 2019 and later on, the probe was taken over by the NIA.

The accused were also found involved in four different dacoity cases. After completion of investigation, a consolidated chargesheet was filed in all these dacoity cases.

Later on, for trial, these four cases were clubbed to the present case.

Investigation had revealed that the accused persons had raised funds by committing dacoities at various places in Bengaluru with the intention of furthering the activities of JMB in India and also collected explosive materials and test fired a rocket launcher.

The 'proceeds of crime' in the form of gold was sold by Nazir Sheikh and other accused for raising funds for carrying out terror activities.

—IANS